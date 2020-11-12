LEHI, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the availability of home insurance quotes from Progressive® (NYSE: PGR, https://www.progressive.com/) within the SimpleNexus digital mortgage app.

Home insurance is a requirement for nearly all single-family home purchase and refinance loans. If a borrower fails to provide proof of home insurance in time for the loan closing, the loan cannot be finalized and funded. Such delays are costly to lenders and inconvenient for all parties. SimpleNexus’ collaboration with Progressive makes it easy for borrowers to secure a home insurance policy in the same app they use to complete other loan-related tasks. Borrowers can also use Progressive’s HomeQuote Explorer™ to compare quotes from multiple carriers.

“With SimpleNexus, any mortgage lender can give its customers a cohesive experience from home search to home closing — and now that includes home insurance,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “We’re delighted to collaborate with a household name like Progressive to make it easy for borrowers to close their loans on time and obtain much-needed peace of mind.”

“Working with SimpleNexus, we’re excited to offer more choices to millions of U.S. borrowers as they become homeowners or are refinancing their existing loans,” said Progressive Business Leader of Direct Property Quoting Tammy Loucks. “A home is likely a person’s most valuable asset, and this integration makes it easy to obtain a home insurance policy.”

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus @Progressive #digitalmortgage #homeinsurance

*LOGO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/19-0724s2p-simplenexus-300dpi.jpg

News Source: SimpleNexus