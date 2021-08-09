LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that Tracy Farber, director of sales engineering, has been named a 2021 Powerhouse Awards winner by Next Mortgage Events (NEXT).

NEXT’s Powerhouse Awards program honors female dynamos bringing positive change to the intersection of mortgage and technology. Farber was recognized in the award’s partner category for her uncanny achievements over the last 12 months, including conducting more than 600 product demos of the SimpleNexus homeownership platform resulting in a 92% increase in license seats and a 432% increase in product upsells. Farber dedicates hours each week to developing customized demos that show lenders how SimpleNexus can adapt to their unique workflows and be configured to address specific challenges.

“Tracy’s ability to build genuine partnerships and get to the root of the problems lenders face is unmatched,” said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “Her dedication to moving this industry forward shows in everything she does. She is extremely deserving of this recognition.”

To learn more about the awards program and view the full list of NEXT Powerhouse partners and honorees, visit https://www.nextmortgagenews.com.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms’ native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus @NEXTMtgEvents #NEXTpowerhouse #digitalmortgage #mortgageindustry #mortgagelending

News Source: SimpleNexus