LEHI, Utah, July 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced new executive appointments in operations, revenue generation and customer success. With this restructure, recently appointed CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates deepens the tech firm’s organizational chart and adds her stamp to an executive team focused on elevating the homeownership experience.



PHOTO CAPTION (L-R): Kevin McKenzie, CFO; John Aslanian, CRO; Andria Lightfoot, CCO.

“SimpleNexus’ continued success requires a corresponding commitment to ensuring the proper strategic-level thinking and oversight are in place in all aspects of the company,” said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “I’ve hand-selected these proven team members to help drive our strategy and prepare for future growth.”

THE PROMOTIONS AND ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES INCLUDE:

Kevin McKenzie, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

McKenzie, who is also the firm’s chief financial officer (CFO), will absorb the responsibilities of COO, including oversight of human resources, information technology, legal, corporate development and facilities.

John Aslanian, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Aslanian’s promotion from senior vice president of sales to CRO recognizes his contributions to two years of record-breaking revenue growth for the firm. He joined SimpleNexus in 2019 as an established sales veteran with more than two decades of experience in the mortgage and software industries.

Andria Lightfoot, Chief Customer Officer (CCO)

Lightfoot, who joined SimpleNexus in March of this year as vice president of professional services, has leveraged her deep mortgage expertise to drive adoption of digital eClosing. As CCO, Lightfoot will oversee all customer-centric activities of SimpleNexus’ customer division including, professional services, customer success, support, training, and integration engineering. Pam Faulkner, formerly director of mortgage solutions, will join Lightfoot’s team as a vice president of customer journey.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms’ native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

