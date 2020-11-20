LEHI, Utah, Nov. 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has earned a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list for a second time. For 26 years, Deloitte has recognized the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, honoring firms that define the cutting edge by combining technology and entrepreneurship to transform the way business is done.

This year’s Fast 500 rankings are based on percentage revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. SimpleNexus ranked #143 on the list with revenue growth of 834%. Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508%, with median growth of 450%. SimpleNexus previously ranked #102 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2019.

SimpleNexus has rapidly grown to serve over 300 mortgage companies and more than 27,000 loan originators across the nation since its inception. The firm’s native mobile app and best-in-class mortgage point-of-sale (POS) technology supports the homeownership journey from engagement to eClosing and brings together borrowers, loan originators and partners in a single platform.

SimpleNexus has already earned several accolades for its revenue growth in 2020, landing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for a third consecutive year and ranking in the top 10 of Utah Valley Business Q magazine’s UV50 and MountainWest Capital’s Utah 100 lists of the fastest-growing companies in the state.

“Since the very beginning, SimpleNexus has put the needs of customers at the center of everything we do — a business model that has allowed us to drive revenue in tandem with user satisfaction,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “This year has posed new challenges for borrowers and lenders alike, and we see our continued growth as a clear indicator that our solutions are contributing to the resilience of one of our economy’s most vital sectors.”

The complete list of Deloitte Tech Fast 500 winners can be found at https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/fast500-winners.html.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

