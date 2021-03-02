LEHI, Utah, March 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has been recognized in HousingWire’s annual HW Tech100 list for the fourth year in a row. HousingWire’s Tech100 program recognizes companies and solutions that are revolutionizing the mortgage process.

SimpleNexus is one of the fastest-growing software companies in the nation. With its “from anywhere” homeownership platform, loan teams are able to originate, process and close mortgage loans at lightning speed while juggling record-high loan volume and nurturing borrow and referral-partner relationships. The comprehensive platform unites the entire homebuying journey, from home search to eClosing.

“After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come,” said HousingWire HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath. ”Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we’re excited to announce this year’s list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries.”

“We are honored to be included in HousingWire’s Tech100 list,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “SimpleNexus is relentless in the pursuit of making the lives of loan originators, borrowers and Realtors simple and seamlessly connected.”

SimpleNexus serves a user base of more than 32,000 loan originators, 141,000 real estate agents and 3 million borrowers. To date, the platform has handled over 13 million loans totaling over $3 trillion in volume and touches approximately one in eight home loans originated in the United States.

For a complete list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2021-hw-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms’ native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

Twitter: @HousingWire #Tech100 @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #mortgageindustry #mortgagelending

News Source: SimpleNexus