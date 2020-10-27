LEHI, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, earned a top-10 ranking in Utah Valley Business Q magazine’s UV50 and MountainWest Capital’s Utah 100, both lists of the fastest-growing companies in the state.

The highly-anticipated UV50 and Utah 100 lists honor Utah-based companies that have experienced rapid revenue growth in the last three to five years. SimpleNexus, whose platform supports over 300 mortgage companies nationwide, ranked #7 on the Utah 100 and #10 on the Utah Valley’s UV 50 list, earning recognition by both programs for the second consecutive year.

SimpleNexus experienced 834% revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. The firm has expanded its team to 120 employees and serves a user base of more than 27,000 loan originators, 123,000 real estate agents and 2.9 million borrowers. To date, the platform has handled over 11 million loans totaling over $2 trillion in volume and touches approximately one in eight home loans originated in the United States.

“Growth at such a large scale is a testament to how SimpleNexus has alleviated crucial pain points in the loan origination process and established a gratifying borrower experience, and we anticipate continued growth based on the warm reception of our highly anticipated eClosing solution just this summer,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “We take great pride as a Utah-based company in being featured in the UV50 and Utah 100 for a second year.”

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #mortgagelending @UtahValley360 @MWCN #mwcnutah100 #utah100 #UV50

News Source: SimpleNexus