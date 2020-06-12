LEHI, Utah, June 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced that Director of Mortgage Solutions Pam Faulkner and Board Member Cathleen Schreiner Gates have been honored by NEXT Mortgage Events’ (NEXT) 50 Over 50 awards program. In its debut year, NEXT 50 Over 50 honors female powerhouses effecting positive change at the intersection of the mortgage and technology industries.



Faulkner was recognized for a three-decades career helping lenders get the most from their mortgage technology. During her 13-year tenure at cloud-based loan origination platform provider Ellie Mae, she helped countless mortgage companies optimize their deployment of the company’s Encompass® loan origination solution and helped launch the Scenarios Comparison tool within LO Connect, Ellie Mae’s mobile solution for originators. Today at SimpleNexus she serves an integral role in keeping a fast-growing team of more than 100 technologists grounded in what really matters to frontline mortgage lenders.

Cathleen Schreiner Gates was recognized for her leadership in helping shape the current digital mortgage market. Recently she served as EVP of sales and marketing at Ellie Mae. During her seven-year tenure, Ellie Mae spent six consecutive years on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and negotiated a $3.7-billion purchase by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo. Schreiner Gates is now founder and CEO of independent consulting firm Trifecta. In April 2020, she joined the board of directors at SimpleNexus to help guide the firm’s continued success.



“Pam and Cathleen are both mortgage tech luminaries in their own rights. Each has dedicated her career to improving mortgage lending for consumers and lenders,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “We are privileged to have them on the SimpleNexus team, helping set the bar for what a digital mortgage should be.”

“NEXT’s mission has always been to showcase the women who are the backbone of the mortgage industry — this award is part of that mission,” said NEXT Co-Founder Jeri Yoshida. “We’ll honor these top performers throughout #NEXTSUMMER20. Since this year’s event is free and available online, we expect record-breaking attendance. We’re thrilled that so many people in the mortgage industry will get to know these overachievers and acknowledge their role in their companies’ success.”

The full list of NEXT 50 Over 50 award honorees can be viewed at https://nextmortgagenews.com/.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC:

In January 2018, NEXT Mortgage Events broke the mortgage industry’s unspoken barriers that limit women’s access to competitive intel and networking-based information exchange, when it introduced NEXT, the mortgage technology summit for women. NEXT is a two-day, tech-focused symposium based on lenders sharing competitive intel with other lending executives. A boutique gathering, each NEXT event is limited to 200 attendees, and targets a select group of decision making executives. Roughly 85-90% of lender attendees hold a title of VP or higher and approximately 85% of attendees are women. NEXT is held twice a year, in winter and summer. For more information visit https://nextmortgagenews.com/, follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email info@NEXTmortgageEvents.com.

News Source: SimpleNexus