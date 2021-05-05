LEHI, Utah, May 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced Mortgage Women Magazine has recognized Cathleen Schreiner Gates as a Mortgage Star.

Known for her reputation in early-stage global and software-as-a-service (SaaS) organizations, Schreiner Gates was recognized by the Mortgage Women Magazine for her recent successes with SimpleNexus. As president of SimpleNexus, Schreiner Gates has grown staff by 63% and overseen the release of new features designed to facilitate a more streamlined, “from anywhere” lending experience for all stakeholders in the mortgage lending transaction. In January 2021, Schreiner Gates helped lead a $108 million Series B funding round led by global venture-capital and private-equity firm Insight Partners and TVC Capital.

“I’m humbled to be selected by Mortgage Women Magazine for this award. Developing people and companies has long been a passion of mine,” said Schreiner Gates. “It is thrilling to have a hand in the vision SimpleNexus has for mortgage technology.”

Before her engagement with SimpleNexus, Schreiner Gates served as EVP of sales and marketing at Ellie Mae. Constructing unprecedented growth in 2017, Schreiner Gates led the company to earn reported revenue of $417.0 million, up from $360.3 million in 2016. That same year, Schreiner Gates’ sales and services department was responsible for booking 40,800 Encompass seats, taking the total number of users to 242,000. Her career has been characterized by expertise in both outside and inside sales channels, business development, market assessment, professional services, demand creation, customer service, operations and support.

Recipients of the Mortgage Women Magazine Mortgage Star award will be featured in the magazine’s May/June issue in addition to being recognized at the Mortgage Star conference in Memphis May 4–7.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms’ native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

