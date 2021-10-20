LEHI, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has been highlighted in three lists honoring 2021’s fastest-growing Utah companies: Utah Business magazine’s Fast 50, UtahValley360 BusinessQ magazine’s UV50 and MountainWest Capital Network’s Utah 100.

SimpleNexus made its third consecutive appearance on the Fast 50 and UV50, both of which ranked the SimpleNexus #15 in the state based on revenue growth. This year also marked the company’s fourth consecutive appearance on the Utah 100, which placed SimpleNexus #18 statewide.

To date, SimpleNexus has connected its 41,000 active loan originators with more than 5.8 million borrowers and 141,000 real estate partners and grown to touch approximately one in eight home loans originated in the United States.

“2020 was our biggest year yet. Our persistent growth is a testament to consumers’ desire for a digital homeownership journey and SimpleNexus’ category leadership in this space,” said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “We’re honored to return to the Utah Business Fast 50, UV360 UV50 and MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 lists and thank each publication for this recognition.”

To view the full lists of Utah’s Fast 50, UV50 and Utah 100 honorees online, visit:

* https://www.utahbusiness.com/meet-the-2021-fastest-growing-companies-in-utah/

* https://utahvalley360.com/2021/09/28/2021-uv50:-fastest-growing-companies/

* https://www.mwcn.org/utah-100/

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platform’s native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

