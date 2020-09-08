LEHI, Utah, Sept. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the appointment of Board Member Cathleen Schreiner Gates as company president.



PHOTO CAPTION: Board Member Cathleen Schreiner Gates named company president.

Schreiner Gates is a career technologist who for the last 35 years has played a prominent role helping early-stage and global software organizations drive growth. Schreiner Gates began her engagement with SimpleNexus in April 2020 when she was appointed to the board of directors. Previously, she served as EVP of sales and marketing at cloud-based mortgage technology provider Ellie Mae. During her tenure, Ellie Mae spent six consecutive years on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and negotiated a $3.7-billion purchase by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo. Schreiner Gates is founder and CEO of independent consulting firm Trifecta.

“Cathleen’s wealth of experience successfully scaling innovative software companies to new heights makes her an invaluable addition to the SimpleNexus senior leadership team,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “She will play an important role helping us deliver increased value to our customers and expanding SimpleNexus’ market footprint.”

“Helping emerging companies grow into their full potential has been a career-long passion of mine. I am thrilled to join SimpleNexus as president, because I truly believe the company’s vision is one whose time has come,” said Schreiner Gates. “I look forward to helping SimpleNexus transform the mortgage technology landscape with its innovative, from-anywhere digital mortgage platform.”

Schreiner Gates’ accomplishments in the mortgage industry have been recognized by NEXT Mortgage Events, which named her a Powerhouse award honoree, by HousingWire magazine, which honored her with its Vanguard and Women of Influence awards, and by Mortgage Professional America, which named her an Elite Woman in Mortgage. She has also been recognized by the Sales Lead Management Association as one of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business.’

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

Learn more at: https://simplenexus.com/

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.depthpr.com/media/simplenexus/

News Source: SimpleNexus