LEHI, Utah, Oct. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the release of SimpleNexus Team Members, a feature that allows lenders to work more efficiently by managing loan file permissions and employee workflows based on assigned user roles.

With the release of Team Members, lenders can assign SimpleNexus users to roles such as loan originator (LO), LO assistant, processor, disclosure desk personnel, closer, post-closer or settlement agent. Lenders may also limit user access to a specific list of loan files or to loans associated with specific collaborators (LOs). Once Team Member settings have been configured, user workflows, notifications and document access are automatically customized based on Team Member assignments.

Team Members features available now include:

Notifications:

Team Members receive and manage notifications based on collaborator (LO) and loan file assignments.

Team Members receive and manage notifications based on collaborator (LO) and loan file assignments. Package Tracker:

Team Members can efficiently track disclosure packages and other files within SimpleNexus rather than toggling between SimpleNexus and their loan origination system (LOS).

Team Members can efficiently track disclosure packages and other files within SimpleNexus rather than toggling between SimpleNexus and their loan origination system (LOS). Pending Loan Updates:

Users of the Ellie Mae® Encompass® LOS can see pending actions on their 100 most recent loan assignments, enabling them to quickly identify loans that require action.

Users of the Ellie Mae® Encompass® LOS can see pending actions on their 100 most recent loan assignments, enabling them to quickly identify loans that require action. Borrower Task Management:

Team members can track and manage borrower tasks on a loan file to help ensure requirements are met with the fastest turnaround possible.

Future updates to Team Members will integrate the feature with ConnectUs Chat, a messaging feature released in July 2020 that enables real-time loan file collaboration between LOs, borrowers and real estate agents within the SimpleNexus platform.

“Our new Team Members feature improves lender productivity by focusing employees on just the essential tasks that keep loans moving swiftly down the pipeline,” said SimpleNexus Senior Product Manager Tyler Prows. “Automated loan progress notifications, milestone tracking and other process-enhancing features will be extended across loan teams through Team Members, helping lenders serve borrowers better from anywhere.”

Team Members marks the most recent in a series of SimpleNexus product releases that enhance lenders’ ability to collaborate with stakeholders in the loan production process from anywhere. Notably, SimpleNexus Disclosures, introduced last year, allows borrowers to eSign disclosures and lenders to distribute individual closing packages to settlement partners for online retrieval. The August 2020 release of SimpleNexus eClosing enables mortgage closing teams to conduct hybrid closings that minimize the need for physical closing appointments.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #mortgagelending #domore

News Source: SimpleNexus