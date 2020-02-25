LEHI, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced the immediate availability of new capabilities designed to enhance mortgage originator productivity.



The product enhancements, unveiled earlier this month from the stage of SimpleNexus’ annual user conference in Snowbird, Utah, include the following additions to SimpleNexus’ mobile and web applications:

On-the-Go Price Locking via Optimal Blue

Loan originators can now lock in an interest rate from Optimal Blue at any time, from any device. The ability to quickly lock in a loan interest rate is especially critical to helping loan originators reduce fallout for applicants with tight debt-to-income ratios.

SimpleNexus has updated its tech stack to support lenders’ use of the redesigned Form 1003, also known as the Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA). URLA support is in live production for users of select loan origination systems, and the SimpleNexus team is prepared to support additional LOSs as they adopt URLA.

Loan originators who are licensed to use Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) can review their DU findings within the SimpleNexus app.

According to SimpleNexus VP of Product Shane Westra, these and other new features entered live production with SimpleNexus’ February 10 product release. Westra also shared the company’s plans to release half a dozen additional product enhancements in 2020.

“At SimpleNexus, product development begins with listening to the needs of our users,” said SimpleNexus VP of Product Shane Westra. “The response to these new capabilities, designed to help lenders work with ease no matter where they are, has been tremendously positive. Our product roadmap for 2020 will continue to focus on solutions that drive profitability and deliver a consumer-grade experience to all users.”

Just last month, SimpleNexus added a dynamic task list feature, which allows lenders to set rules for configuring the documents requested from borrowers (“needs list”) on the fly based on borrower responses to loan application questions. For instance, if a borrower is self-employed, the task list will automatically adjust to collect the additional documentation required from self-employed borrowers.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

