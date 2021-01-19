MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleShowing, an online real estate startup disrupting the traditional real estate brokerage by changing the way buyers and sellers use real estate services, is pleased to announce its partnership with Expetitle, a Wynwood-based technology-driven startup, to bring a fully digital-first closing solution to reality.

SimpleShowing raised over $1 million through Republic.co, a private investment platform that curates investment opportunities with high-growth potential across real estate, gaming, startups, and crypto. SimpleShowing combines the home search and home tour processes into one integrated, streamlined experience. The company makes it easier and more affordable for clients to view and buy homes with help from full-service agents and modern technology, all while saving up to thousands of dollars on commissions.

Expetitle offers fully remote and hybrid closings through a secure platform and mobile app. Expetitle has performed closings throughout Florida and experienced nearly 400 percent growth since the pandemic. The company has raised millions of dollars from institutional investors to create a full stack tech closing experience across all of Florida and recently expanding into Georgia.

“We are excited to join forces with SimpleShowing — combining their tech-enabled, streamlined home search and selection process with our leading-edge technology and closing services to create an unparalleled real estate experience,” said Sean Daly, Chief Executive Officer of Expetitle.

About Expetitle

Founded in January 2019, Expetitle was born out of the LAB Ventures startup studio. Expetitle is a multi-state title company that delivers fully digital and hybrid closings through one secure collaborative platform that adds transparency to the entire closing process. Expetitle’s mission is to provide a better, transparent closing experience for buyers, sellers, and their agents and brokers. Today’s consumer is used to doing everything on their phone in real-time, why should buying a home be any different? To learn more about Expetitle, visit https://www.expetitle.com/.

About SimpleShowing

Simple Showing is a full-service brokerage that’s leveraged technology to create a new way to buy or sell your home— and keep more money in the customer’s pocket during the process. The service is up and running in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama, with licensed real estate agents active in the Atlanta, Birmingham, Orlando, Tampa, and Savannah markets. For more information about SimpleShowing, visit https://www.simpleshowing.com/.

News Source: Expetitle