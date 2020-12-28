SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today Smart Game Booster, a professional developer of PC game boosting utility, today released Smart Game Booster 5. The new version can efficiently maximize FPS to enhance computer performance and optimize the PC system for a better gaming experience.

Smart Game Booster 5 inherits its iconic one-click boost, which automatically unlocks the full potential of users’ graphic cards and speeds up the PC for gamers. To make it more effective, the new version brings “Super Boost” to gamers to customize GPU overclocking and make the screen brighter and sharper with less tearing, and lower system latency. Smart Game Booster 5 aims to provide an all-around gaming solution for users.

Tools such as System Clean and Driver Updater are packed within the FPS booster to maintain a constant top-performing PC. Additional features include video recording and a hardware monitor system which gives you real-time information about usage rate, temperature, and FPS.

To ensure system security, Auto antivirus and Firewall protection are also added to prevent system hacks. Plus, gamers who are concerned about the safety of their accounts can run the “Account Guard” to scan and remove potential threats of privacy leaks.

Furthermore, the new “CAN I RUN IT” feature can rate PC and auto-match users’ PC with the minimum system requirements. Gamers can always be acknowledged if they can run certain games at a glance.

Smart Game Booster 5 is now available on its official website, supporting Windows 10, Windows 8/8.1, Windows 7, Windows XP, and Vista.

About Smart Game Booster Studio

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, the team is dedicated to providing game boost tools for gamers to have the ultimate and perfect gaming experience.

Learn more at: https://www.pcgameboost.com/

News Source: Smart Game Booster