SMITHTOWN, N.Y., April 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Friday, April 24, Robert Corrado and his team from PuroClean of Smithtown will say “thank you” to first responders in the best way they know how: By offering sanitizing services for their personal and utility vehicles.



The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Setauket Fire Department, 394 Nicolls Road, Setauket, NY. The company is working in partnership with the Stony Brook Police Department and the Setauket Fire Department and picked the location for its proximity to Stony Brook University, one of the largest hospitals on Long Island.

PuroClean is known for its property restoration services related to water, fire and smoke damage; mold removal; reconstruction; and biohazard cleanup. It will have multiple trained and certified technicians on-site applying an EPA-certified, proven effective and safe, anti-microbial treatment to the cars and trucks of first responders’ vehicles who stop in during the designated hours. The sanitizing treatment prevents contamination and minimizes the risk of pathogens spreading to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The dedication and selflessness of the front line emergency services and healthcare workers here on Long Island are second to none and we want to do our part to show them our gratitude,” said Corrado, owner of PuroClean in Smithtown, which serves all of Long Island and the five boroughs. “These individuals have enough stress on-the-job without worrying about having to decontaminate the vehicles they and their families travel in. Likewise, this provides a simple option for cleaning their utility vehicles.”

For Corrado the event is personal as he has close connections to Stony Brook, where he received his degree as did his dad and brother. His wife meanwhile has worked at the university for many years and is currently in the social work department. Yet, he says it’s the unique bond that New Yorkers have with the health care and emergency services community in general that drive him to lend a hand.

“In New York, I believe we have a deeper appreciation for the brave men and women who protect and serve because of 9/11 but also because we understand that in an area our size, the demands and pressures on them are much bigger than most other places,” said Corrado. “If our event makes their lives easier, than I will sleep easier at night.”

The sanitizing process takes about 10 minutes and is first-come first-served. Corrado said that if the event proves to be a success, then they will expand the event to multiple days in April and May.

For more information about PuroClean of Smithtown, go to http://www.puroclean.com/pn-ny.

For details about the free event for first responders, go to Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/events/227600795132462

