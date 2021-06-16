RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a distinguished leader in automobile advertising, announced yesterday that Melissa Z. Clark has been officially appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. Clark was originally appointed as the CEO back in August of 2020 by the Board of Directors and has been slowly taking over the role as Mark Sokal, who was the former CEO, has taken a role on the Board of Directors.

Clark has been working at Sokal since June 2006 where she started as an account coordinator. She held many other roles such as Account Executive, Strategy Director and most recently COO. Over the last 15 years Melissa has been instrumental in gaining major agency accounts and overseeing much of the daily operations. Her roles in this will continue in these respects but she looks forward to working with clients and agency partners on a larger scale as she finds new ways to support dealerships and OEMs all over the country.

“I am very excited to be leading such a professional team and association, one that I have been an employee of since June 2006.” Clark said. “Even though this is a formal announcement, I am clearly no stranger to Sokal. As I celebrate 15 years with the company, this new role only solidifies my loyalty and confidence in Sokal as a leader in the automotive advertising field.”

In a letter to employees, clients, vendors and partners, Clark reconfirmed her commitment to the company and announced some of her ongoing priorities for Sokal.

1. Drive client acquisition & retention through best-in-class customer service.

2. Elevate Sokal’s profile in the advertising industry, especially in the technology sector.

3. Provide a safe and fun work environment and company culture while efficiently using our resources to present increased opportunities for our current team.

About Sokal:

Headquartered in Raleigh NC, Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.

The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.

Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/

News Source: SOKAL