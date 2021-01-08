RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a full-service automotive advertising agency, announced today that Jason Jones has joined the company as the Chief Technology Officer.

Jones, previously the Vice President, Director of Technology for the McKinney agency, has over nineteen years of experience in building people-first technology, reengineering business processes, setting strategic vision, and bringing new technologies to life.

His work includes technology solutions for national brands including Audi of America, CarMax, Nationwide Insurance, Samsung Electronics, and others.

“The addition of Jason Jones comes at a critical time for our agency,” said COO Michael Ransom. “We have had a client growth rate of over 65 percent in the past two years, so having someone with the Jason’s knowledge and expertise, will be crucial as we continue to provide innovative products and solutions for our partners.”



ABOUT SOKAL:

Sokal is an award-winning, full-service advertising agency that specializes in digital marketing and dealership services. Since its inception in 2010, Sokal has been at the forefront of the automotive advertising landscape, providing clients with personalized advertising strategies designed specifically with the dealer’s brand and vision in mind.

For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/

