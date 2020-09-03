RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a leader in the advertising world, will sponsor the long-awaited return of Greg Biffle to NASCAR. Sokal, a long-time supporter and avid fan of NASCAR, will be the proud sponsor of this event.



PHOTO CAPTION: Freshly painted hood with SOKAL branding.

“I’m extremely proud to sponsor Greg’s return to Darlington and my prayer for him is that he becomes the only driver in the history of NASCAR to win all three NASCAR series races held at Darlington,” commented Mark Sokal, Founder/Chairman of Sokal. “I will be rooting for him and I’m anticipating an excellent win!”

Biffle, who is now 50 years old, secured the Truck Series race last year at Texas Motor Speedway, but prior to that he hasn’t competed full time in NASCAR since the 2016 Cup Series season.

His racing accomplishments include 43 top five finishes, 55 top ten finishes, 12 pole positions, and an average finish of 9.0. He’ll now return to NASCAR once more for the Darlington Raceway Truck series race and make his appearance in the #24 Chevrolet for GMS racing in this event.

The race is planned for Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. and will be held at Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, SC.

For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/

