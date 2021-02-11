REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — While everyone continues to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers continue to bear the brunt of it, local businesses are struggling, and people are unsure of how to help. As founder of the popular South Bay Mommies & Daddies, a Los Angeles area community platform for parents and family-friendly local businesses, Laura Stotland was inspired to launch Project South Bay Heroes to help direct well wishes into action in the South Bay community.

In partnership with Tower 60 Foundation, Fueling the Fearless, South Bay Credit Union and OneNinth Media, Project South Bay Heroes is a fundraising program that gives community members a chance to show their appreciation for the healthcare community while also supporting struggling local restaurants. In just a few months, the program has already raised over $15,000, supported 12 South Bay restaurants by sourcing 950 meals for South Bay hospital workers (including Ragin’ Cajun, Sacks on the Beach, Bettolino Kitchen,Chicken Dijon, and more), and is racking up massive views and shares as word spreads.

For Valentine’s Day, the program funded 500 meals — over $5k worth of meals — to local hospitals to remind staff their community is rallying around them: Torrance Memorial Medical Center, and Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Centers – Torrance and San Pedro. Additionally, the Valentine’s Day Kindness Project, mounted online, collected over 1,000 handmade cards from South Bay families for local hospital patients and healthcare workers. While local non-profit, Mychal’s Learning place is donating over 400 Valentine’s Day cookies for Frontline Healthcare Workers.

“We are so grateful to South Bay Mommies and Daddies for putting together so many beautiful Valentine’s Day cards for both our patients and our employees. These cards really put smiles on everyone’s face during this difficult time,” said Andrew Werts Director, Communications, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Centers, Torrance and San Pedro.

After polling the healthcare community and other group members about how to support them during this especially difficult time, Stotland conceived Project South Bay Heroes with multiple, simple ways for people and businesses to show their support:

OUTREACH: Spread key messages that our front-line heroes desperately need us to hear and pledge to follow them through a professionally produced video made with clips from local families: stay home, wear masks, keep 6 feet apart, and be kind.

SHOW SUPPORT: Support local first-responders and other struggling businesses in the community by making a tax deductible donation to provide meals from local eateries to those hard-working and hard- pressed heroes on the front lines at various South Bay hospitals: $10 provides one meal, $100 provides meals for 10 essential workers, and $1,000 allows the program to feed the entire staff on duty.

HELP LOCAL RESTAURANTS: Spread the word and tell interested South Bay restaurants to complete an application online to be considered for the program. If accepted, the local restaurant will be notified to schedule a community-sponsored meal for healthcare workers.

The program has already been well received with families, local businesses and restaurants pledging their support.

“When I started talking to people, I heard from so many in our community that wanted to help, and learned that our medical professionals really wanted us to hear their plea to keep everyone safe and healthy,” shared Stotland.

“In a time where we’re all feeling so helpless, it’s been amazing to see our community come together in this way. While we’re thrilled to join others in the community in fundraising to provide meals to our local heroes and support local businesses, we’re equally proud that we can amplify their wishes through our video, and we hope people will join us in taking the pledge and sharing the video.”

“We are grateful to our strong team of partners and sponsors who are making this project possible,” said Stotland. “Our goal now is to rack up the biggest restaurant bill the South Bay has ever seen!”

Visit http://www.southbaymommiesanddaddies.com/project-south-bay-heroes to learn more about the program, make a donation, become a sponsor, watch and share the video, and download a printable sign to color and put in your window to show your support! A contribution of just $10 helps to provide one meal to a front-line hero, $100 helps to feed 10 essential workers, and $1,000 helps to feed the entire staff on duty.

“We are grateful for whatever people can do to help us show our appreciation for those who can’t stay home,” Stotland said. “The South Bay Community is truly in this together.”

About South Bay Mommies & Daddies

Inspired by her local community, founder Laura Stotland launched South Bay Mommies & Daddies as a resource for local parents to provide information and tips for raising families in the South Bay. South Bay Mommies & Daddies is now a popular community platform for parents and family-friendly local businesses that showcases information on Local Events, Community News, Opportunities to Give Back, and so much more. The platform now includes a Facebook Group that serves as a forum to ask questions and share ideas and advice on all things local. Visit http://southbaymommiesanddaddies.com/

About Tower 60 Foundation – https://tower60.com/

The Tower 60 Foundation’s mission is focused on giving back and goodwill, most recently raising significant funds to benefit the El Segundo Foundation and the City of Hope Cancer Center.

Founded by local real estate agent Alex Abad, who is passionate about giving back to his local community.

About Fueling the Fearless – www.fuelingthefearless.org/

Fueling the Fearless (FTF) was founded in March 2020 with the goal of supporting struggling local restaurants while providing meals to healthcare workers serving in at-risk hospitals, free clinics and low-income communities. Since then FTF has also delivered local restaurant prepared meals to hospital support personnel, grocery store workers, bus and truck drivers, women in shelters, the homeless, seniors and needy families.

About OneNinth Media – www.oneninthmedia.com

OneNinth is an innovative creative marketing agency & content production company with a passion for projects of substance.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/OfNlyW1ynAw

News Source: South Bay Mommies and Daddies