FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Acclaimed entertainers Michael Walters and Joe Zimmer have announced the launch of Live Santa Calls at LiveSantaCalls.com. This virtual video visit with Santa allows family members to personalize their child’s holiday experience and add festive options including a cameo from Mrs. Claus, a story-time segment and even a video Christmas Card.



PHOTO CAPTION: Santa Michael Walters.

Visit https://livesantacalls.com/ today to schedule your special conversation with St. Nick!

With over 70 years of combined experience in entertainment and working as “The Man in Red,” actors Michael Walters and Joseph Zimmer plan to meet with hundreds of children between now and December 25th to find out just what youngsters are hoping for this Christmas.

“We all know our kids have had a tough year,” said Walters. “We see a real need here for families who normally visit with Santa Claus at the mall or a public event but won’t be able to be close to him this year. Macys has cancelled their in-store Santa and others are doing visits with strict distancing. How can a child talk to Santa through a plastic wall?”

Walters adds, “With our Virtual Visits, you can skip the mall and keep the magic. Your child will have a meaningful visit with Santa with zero health risk. Thanks to existing video meeting technology, it’s a perfect solution.”

Zimmer, the company’s other “Co-Santa” says that personalization and quality control are number one on his list when it comes to bringing Christmas magic to kids.

“There are big box services offering a video or a call from Santa,” Zimmer says. “The problem is some Santas are better than others and those sites don’t tell you who you’re getting before the visit starts. Because we’re a small company with just two seasoned Santas, you can preview and choose your Santa before you book. Michael (Walters) and I have been Santa for major theme parks, so we care a lot about kids and the experience of a really magical Christmas.”

Virtual Visits with Santa through LiveSantaCalls.com start at $48.99 with additional options available to make visits extra special. Visit their website to book online.

MULTIMEDIA

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/XTo9r1Imylc

*Photo of Santa Michael Walters: https://img1.wsimg.com/isteam/ip/0fee6082-82f8-4757-bee0-8b0fc55973e3/LiveSantaCalls.jpg

News Source: Live Santa Calls