DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Spodak Dental Group (SDG) is partnering with Keep Palm Beach County Beautiful to join forces for 10th Annual SDG Beach Cleanup and the Great American Beach Cleanup. The goal is to not only rid the beach of waste but to also create awareness about environmental impacts of single-use plastics and debris.

The amount of waste in the world’s oceans is increasing at a rapid pace, with much of it cluttering the seabed and clogging up the stomachs of sea creatures. For ocean lovers, SDG’s Annual Beach Cleanup event brings an opportunity to ensure Delray’s waterways and oceans stand a fighting chance against increasing numbers of debris and waste. The statistics speak for themselves. More than a million plastic bags are used worldwide every minute, with estimates pointing toward 160 million metric tons ending up in the ocean by 2025.

This event is an opportunity to join thousands of volunteers of all ages across America who will be taking part in efforts to clean up and improve their local communities.

WHAT – 10th Annual SDG Beach Cleanup and the Great American Beach Cleanup

WHEN – Saturday, April 18 at 8 a.m.

WHERE – Sandoway Discovery Center, 142 S. Ocean Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33483

WHY – “Our 10th Annual event shows our commitment to not only our planet, but also our community members with whom we share a love for our local beach,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist. “Our goal for this year’s event is to not only rid our beach of as much waste as we can, but to also increase awareness and create the biggest environmental impact now and for the future.”

JOIN – Call/text (561) 303-2413 with any questions. To attend, simply show up on Saturday, April 18 at 8 a.m. Everyone is welcome!

ABOUT – For more information, please visit https://www.spodakdental.com or https://www.keeppbcbeautiful.org/great-american-cleanup.

About Spodak Dental Group

Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, is a comprehensive dental destination providing all general and specialty services in one convenient, state-of-the-art, LEED Gold Certified facility. The team of General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Anesthesiologists are uniquely equipped to treat all dental health needs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call/text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.spodakdental.com for more information.

About The Great American Beach Cleanup

The Great American Cleanup, a project of Keep America Beautiful, is coordinated in Palm Beach County by Keep Palm Beach County Beautiful Inc. and the Solid Waste Authority. The mission of Keep Palm Beach County Beautiful, Inc. (KPBCB) is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County through programs and partnerships that encourage public agencies, private entities, resident, and visitors to reduce litter and waste, increase recycling, beautify, maintain, and sustain public spaces, and inspire generations of environmental stewards. Call (561) 686-6646 or visit https://keeppbcbeautiful.org for more information.

