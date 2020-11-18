DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — November is National TMJ Awareness Month and the Spodak Dental Group team is offering complimentary TMJ consultations to help patients find relief for migraines and chronic headaches. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated 10 million Americans suffer from TMJ disorders, and the condition appears to be more common in women than men.

“Our goal as healthcare professionals is to provide the very best care to our patients and help them either get out of pain or avoid pain,” said Dr. Tiffany Dudley, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “Most TMJ issues can be resolved with changes in habits in conjunction with a dental appliance, so it’s important to discuss your options with your dentist so she/he can provide the relief you’ve been looking for.”

Temporomandibular joint and muscle disorders, commonly called “TMJ,” are a group of conditions that cause pain and dysfunction in the jaw joint and the muscles that control jaw movement. Common symptoms include pain or tenderness in your face, jaw joint area, neck and shoulders, and in or around the ear when you chew, speak or open your mouth wide; jaws that get “stuck” or “locked” in the open or closed position; clicking, popping or grating sounds in the jaw joint when you open or close your mouth or chew; a tired feeling in your face; trouble chewing or a sudden uncomfortable bite, as if the upper and lower teeth are not fitting together properly; and swelling on the side of your face.

TMJ often causes severe pain and discomfort, which can be temporary or last many years. It might affect one or both sides of your face, and it’s most common among people between the ages of 20 and 40. However, most TMJ issues are due to parafunctional habits, which include clenching and grinding at night, and can be resolved with non-surgical treatments.

To schedule a complimentary, 30-minute virtual TMJ consultation, please visit http://www.sdgvirtual.com/.

About Spodak Dental

The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information.

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/bdPCaSgS69E

News Source: Spodak Dental Group