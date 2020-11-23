DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spodak Dental Group and Operation Gratitude are teaching kids the value of giving back by donating their Halloween candy in support of troops overseas and local heroes. The team was able to collect more than 250 pounds of candy from local children and schools’ groups, and joined the nationwide win-win movement for kids, parents, dentists and local military members and first responders.



PHOTO CAPTION: Candy for a Cause: Donations Distributed to Deployed Troops and Local First Responders.

“While we participate in many non-profit events and fundraisers throughout the year, Operation Gratitude’s Halloween Candy Give-Back Program is one that is truly special to our entire team,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist and co-founder of All-Star Smiles, a non-profit organization with a goal to eradicate childhood tooth decay. “While tooth decay is largely preventable, it remains one of the most common diseases of childhood. Giving kids the opportunity to donate their candy instead of eating it, and teaching them the importance of being thankful for their local heroes, is something we will always support.”

Spodak Dental Group participated in the “Direct Delivery” program this year and was matched with West Palm Beach Police Department Community Response Division-HCGB 2020. A “Direct Delivery” is a meaningful engagement opportunity for donors to connect and personally deliver their candy to one of Operation Gratitude’s registered military, veteran, first responder or frontline hero groups. These direct connections help to fulfill Operation Gratitude’s mission of forging strong bonds between Americans and their military and first responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude, and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide.

Dr. Craig Spodak and the Spodak Dental Group team remains proud to participate in the Operation Gratitude Halloween Give-Back Program to reduce excess sugar consumption, prevent dental decay, and teach children the importance of saying “thank you” to all who serve.

In 2019, Operation Gratitude received more than 361,000 pounds of candy from more than 3,100 donors, and was able to distribute to more than 140 first responders, military and veteran organizations through care packages and direct deliveries.

“As we have all seen recently, the world can turn upside down in a matter of days. One thing that we can always count on during a crisis is our military and first responders on the frontlines,” said the CEO of Operation Gratitude, retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Schmiegel. “While they continue to serve, we will continue to support them with the help of this coalition. Together, we will deliver millions of critically needed items and letters of appreciation globally to the Frontline First Responders who need it most.”

Candy and handwritten letters and drawings were collected at Spodak Dental Group, located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave., the week of November 2 during normal business hours. Spodak Dental Group gave kids $1 per pound, up to 5 pounds maximum.

About Spodak Dental Group

The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information.

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude’s mission is to forge strong bonds between Americans and their Military and First Responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude, and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide. More than 17 years ago, in March of 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four Care Packages to deployed Service Members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has given millions of Americans the opportunity to express appreciation through hands-on volunteerism and lifted the spirits of more than 1.8 million Deployed Troops, and another 1.1 million recruit graduates, veterans, military families, first responders and healthcare heroes. Corporate partners and grateful citizens from across the country donate more than 15 million “Wish List” and handmade items each year to fill the Care Packages. Through donation drives, letter-writing campaigns, craft projects, hands-on service projects, and other activities, volunteers are the heart and soul of the organization. For more information visit https://www.operationgratitude.com/, or follow us on Twitter at @OpGratitude.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group