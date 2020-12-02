DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spodak Dental Group (“SDG”) recently provided complimentary dental services to the men and women of the US’ Armed Forces and their family members as part of the Eighth Annual Freedom Day USA. Freedom Day USA is a “Day of Free” to thank military personnel and their families for the sacriﬁces they make each day to ensure our freedom. In an effort to also thank those who are at the front lines battling the COVID pandemic, the team also invited first responders to participate. In total, 14 patients were treated at no cost during the event.



“Unfortunately, highly-skilled dentistry is not always accessible to members of the military for many reasons,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, owner of Spodak Dental Group and National Committee Member for Freedom Day USA. “We consider this an honor and a duty to take care of our military members and our first responders by providing exceptional dental care to them and their families.”

The year, Freedom Day USA was held nationwide on Thursday, October 8, 2020. In honor of this day, Spodak Dental Group provided first responders, veterans, active military members and their families with more than $10,000 in total dental work, including free cleanings, exams, fillings, X-rays, treatment for tooth pain, and extractions.

Dr. Craig Spodak, who sits on the National Committee for Freedom Day USA 2020, and his team have participated in Freedom Day USA since its inception. They were the only business in Delray Beach that participated in the event.

About Spodak Dental

The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/4WSWJ55-2BY

