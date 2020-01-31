DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Spodak Dental Group (SDG) is participating National Children’s Dental Health Month with a goal to eradicate childhood tooth decay. SDG is partnering with All-Star Smiles Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to create a unique experience with an alliance of dentists, athletes and community partners that provides access to uncompromised dental care for underserved children in our communities.



Tooth decay is largely preventable, but it remains one of the most common diseases of childhood, and is five times as common as asthma and seven times as common as hay fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the entire month of February 2020, SDG will donate $50 from each Invisalign case accepted that month with proceeds going directly to the All-Star Smiles Foundation to screen and treat local children who are in need of dental care. The goal is to help 100 children receive free dental treatment.

WHAT: National Children’s Dental Health Month and raising funds to care for underserved children who require care for dental pain and/or trauma.

WHEN: The entire month of February 2020

WHERE: Spodak Dental Group, 3911 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33445

WHY: “This is an amazing opportunity to provide charitable giving to children who desperately need dental care,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist. “Dental pain is the No. 1 reason a child will visit the emergency room or miss school. It’s up to us to provide the care they need so they can either avoid unnecessary pain by treating smaller issues now, or helping them to get out of pain so they can get back to being a kid.”

About Spodak Dental

The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information.

About All-Star Smiles Foundation

The All-Star Smiles Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating the disease of childhood tooth decay. The brainchild of New York Yankees great, Giancarlo Stanton, and Dr. Craig Spodak, the organization’s co-founders, All-Star Smiles received its official 501(c)3 status in April 2017. The organization unites community members, dental care providers, and children throughout the country to provide dental care to underserved children in communities nationwide. Since 2015, the organization has helped hundreds of children in receiving the dental care they need, while providing a fun, safe and comfortable experience for them at no cost. To get involved, please visit https://allstarsmiles.org/.

