DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Spodak Dental Group team is committed to helping their patients not only achieve their smile goals, but also their overall comfort in and out of the dental chair. While nitrous oxide has been offered as an effective treatment for anxious or fearful patients, it has now been shown to help with patients who suffer from depression.

A recent study published in Science Translational Medicine has shown that nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, can relieve symptoms of depression otherwise resistant to current drugs. The randomized phase II clinical trial of 24 volunteers in the United States with treatment-resistant major depression shows that a low dose of nitrous oxide offers a benefit that appears to last for several weeks and come with very few side effects.

The first treatment involved an hour-long high dose of nitrous oxide (at 50 percent), the second involved an hour-long low dose of the drug (at 25 percent), and the last involved a placebo. The majority of people in the trial showed a high rate of response and symptom improvement over the course of the trial. This is the first time that a study has shown these results.

The Spodak Dental Group state-of-the-art facility offers nitrous oxide in each of the 18 state-of-the-art operatories. Patients are invited to enjoy nitrous oxide for any treatment or procedure, including cleanings, which are monitored by board certified general and specialty dentists.

“We are committed to our patients’ overall safety, health and wellness, which is why we safely offer nitrous oxide,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “Not only is it a safe option for anxious or depressed patients, the effects dissipate quickly once the gas is not inhaled and there are no negative side effects.”

