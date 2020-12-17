GALLATIN GATEWAY, Mont., Dec. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The legendary Stacey’s Old Faithful Bar & Steakhouse in Gallatin Gateway is reopening, following a change in ownership and making updates. Stacey’s is an authentic western bar and steakhouse serving up a stiff drink, a hearty meal, and live music for over 60 years- and they plan on keeping it that way.

After purchasing the bar this year, owner Brett Evje saw the need for a few updates, like expanding the kitchen- which will now be serving breakfast Friday – Monday in addition to serving lunch and dinner seven days a week. Other updates include an indoor stage for live music, a new dance floor, beer on tap, a turn-of-the-century back bar, an expanded gaming machine area, and new restrooms. An outdoor bar and patio space will be added in Spring 2021.

Seeing himself as the caretaker of this landmark saloon, Evje says, “Toni and her family created a place where everyone feels welcomed. I see these updates as setting it up for the next 60 years and beyond. We are dedicated to keeping the West and the western spirit alive and unchanged.”

This is the second update of the historic property. The first took place in 2005 when Toni Crosby acquired the bar from her father, Stacey, and added the steakhouse.

Established in 1937, Stacey’s Old Faithful Bar & Steakhouse is a casual western saloon and eatery that strives to maintain an authentic Montana experience and the traditions that make this state great. At Stacey’s, you can be sure to find a stiff drink, a hearty meal, country music and the love of the West — all served-up in an environment where everyone feels welcomed.

300 Mill Street, Gallatin Gateway, Montana 59730

406-763-4425

http://www.staceysbar.com/

IG: @staceysbar

FB: @Stacey’s Old Faithful Bar & Steakhouse

Hours:

Bar – 7 days a week

11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Steakhouse/Kitchen – 7 days a week

Lunch 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dinner 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon

Breakfast 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (starting 12/19)

News Source: Stacey's Old Faithful Bar and Steakhouse