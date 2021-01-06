LOUIS, Mo., Jan. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — From schools and restaurants to healthcare facilities and airports, management is working to find solutions to minimize viral spread by providing cleaner and safer restrooms for their visitors and employees. And, StallStash is working to meet that demand. StallStash is a PPE plexiglass restroom partition shelf that protects phones, purses and other belongings at stalls, urinals and sink areas from germs, damage and theft.



PHOTO CAPTION: StallStash is a PPE plexiglass restroom partition shelf.

Businesses and other institutions are in hot pursuit of new ways to improve their patrons’ restroom experience because, according to the 10th Annual Healthy Hand Washing Survey by Bradley Corp., consumers will frequent a location and even spend more money if they know their restrooms are clean and well-maintained.

“Increased awareness of germs and bacteria has changed our behavior regarding contact and hygiene,” Robert Kodner, president of StallStash, says. “According to a recent study, 42 percent of people are more concerned about using public restrooms now than they were this time last year.”

Most people who enter a public restroom bring their valuables and personal items with them into this vulnerable space. StallStash not only eliminates the stress and worry of dropping or damaging a phone or purse, but it also protects the person’s health and belongings by keeping them clean, safe and protected from bacteria and germs.

StallStash is budget-friendly (less than $25), easy to attach to all standard partitions, and well-engineered to fit small and large items such as wallets or backpacks. StallStash units are designed for all public and commercial restrooms, and are easy to clean. And, a StallStash unit can hold up to eight pounds.

“Sixty percent of us visit a public or commercial restroom one to five times per week,” Kodner adds. “And, COVID-19 has permanently altered our attitudes regarding the sanitary conditions of public and commercial restrooms. StallStash has proven to be an affordable and effective way to improve the restroom experience for people, worldwide.”

About StallStash

StallStash restroom partitions are made in the U.S. Its clients include medical facilities, restaurants, commercial buildings, shopping centers, event spaces, schools, fitness centers, stadiums, transportation terminals, places of worship and tourist attractions.

