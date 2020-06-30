DOVER, Del., June 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stand Up Delaware, a Facebook group launched on April 13, 2020 by two special needs mothers, Lisa McCulley and Didi Figueroa, has formed a “Reopen Schools Committee” for the purpose of composing and launching a White Paper with a common sense, scientific, feasible approach to reopening our schools in Delaware.



This group currently has nearly 9,300 members. The Reopen Schools Committee is composed of doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, school nurses, teachers, para-professionals, and administrators.

“It is respectfully and urgently requested that our Governor and Secretary of Education read, review, and strongly consider our approach,” said co-founder Lisa McCulley.

Much research and consideration went into this effort to offer safe, reasonable, scientific, common sense solutions for best practices to reopen schools for our school faculty, parents, and our biggest priority, our students.

Learn more at: http://standupdelaware.org/

White Paper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_ZDp90CQ4Lr7FhN64cNgfvGT2ZxUbbHq/view?usp=sharing

News Source: Stand Up Delaware