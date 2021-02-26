ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Black Youth Vote Georgia (BYV GA) will host the intergenerational Stand With Georgia Virtual March to launch “Don’t Bother My Ballot,” a youth-led campaign to fight oppressive voter suppression laws recently introduced by Georgia legislators and to promote the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Proposed laws to make it harder for elderly, students, people with disabilities and BIPOC voters to exercise their right to vote include: cuts to early voting, stricter voter ID laws, absentee ballot restrictions, and purges of voter rolls.



PHJTO CAPTION: Black Youth Vote Georgia canvassers join GA Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda and other groups to get Black voters to the polls during the Georgia Senate runoff elections in Jan. 2021.

Civil rights and labor leaders, clergy, activists and a broad range of organizational leaders will join BYV GA, an affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Youth Vote program, to send a bold message to legislators that they will not stand idly by and accept a new era of racist voter suppression schemes.

“There is an urgent need to stop the ongoing efforts to disenfranchise Black and Brown voters with their New Jim Crow legislation,” said Jared Sawyer, Jr., co-coordinator of Black Youth Vote Georgia. “People across the country supported our efforts to get our voters to the polls in the 2020 elections. We’re asking people to stand with Georgia once again because, as the late Congressman John Lewis said, ‘We’re not going back. We are only moving forward.’”

The March will be streamed live at www.standwithga.com, YouTube and through Facebook Watch on Black Youth Vote GA’s Facebook Page. People can find more information on the March and register to attend by visiting https://www.standwithga.com/ or text ‘MYVOTE’ to 44222.

WHO:

GEORGIA SPEAKERS (CONFIRMED):

Congresswoman Nikema Williams – GA-5 District Representative

Ambassador Andrew Young – Civil Rights Leader

Felicia Moore – Atlanta City Council

Charlie Fleming –Georgia AFL-CIO

Jared Sawyer Jr. – Black Youth Vote GA

MaryPat Hector – Black Youth Vote GA

Helen Butler –Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda

Felicia Davis – Clayton County Black Women’s Roundtable

Daniel Blackman – Climate Activist

Ariel Singleton – Georgia Stand-Up

Attorney Gerald Griggs

Rev. Stephen Green

NATIONAL SPEAKERS (CONFIRMED):

Melanie Campbell –National Coalition on Black Civic Participation/Black Women’s Roundtable

Rev. Al Sharpton – President, National Action Network

Benjamin Crump – National Civil Rights Attorney

Richard Womack, Jr. – AFL-CIO

PARTIAL ORGANIZATION LIST:

National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

NAACP

Headcount

Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda

HBCU Green Fund

Black Youth Vote

Black Male Initiative

Georgia Stand Up

The People’s Uprising

CivicGeorgia

Rise

March for Our Lives GA

Youth Power Purpose

WHEN:

DATE: Saturday, Feb 27, 2021; TIME: 11 AM ET

WHERE/HOW:

Live stream: http://www.standwithga.com/

Facebook Watch: Black Youth Vote GA

Register for the March at www.standwithga.com or text ‘MYVOTE’ to 44222

ABOUT BLACK YOUTH VOTE GEORGIA:

Black Youth Vote Georgia is an affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Youth Vote! Empowerment Program, a program focused on engaging and training a new generation of civic leaders and political activists. Through BYV!, students, community advocates and young professionals have gained essential tools that enable them to lead their communities to participate fully in the democratic process and attain greater social and economic justice. As a result, BYV! can boast about their triumphs in reversing the downward spiral among young voters and educating voters who are increasingly disenfranchised and alienated from the electoral and legislative process.

