LITTLETON, Colo. and NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — From Thursday, August 5 to Saturday, August 7, the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association (CTLA) held its annual convention. While they offered virtual attendance, they also hosted the conference in person in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The Strategic Capital team joined them at The Steamboat Grand for the hybrid event, which was themed “Conquering New Horizons Together.”

The 2021 convention included continuing legal education (CLE) credit opportunities alongside social events like a golf tournament and happy hour.

Ric Perez, Strategic Capital Senior Vice President and National Marketing Director, said, “Strategic Capital was proud to be back on the road sponsoring our good friends and business partners at the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association.”

Strategic Capital supported the event and Colorado trial lawyers through two distinct sponsorships. First, they sponsored the Friday night happy hour at the convention. This social event featured a full bar, games, and a special beer tasting event — plus a root beer tasting for any underage attendees.

Beyond hosting this opportunity for attendees to network while their families relaxed, Strategic Capital also announced that they will be a Silver Sponsor at the 2nd Annual CTLA/Case Coalition Par 3 Classic, the Summer Sunset Bash. This golf tournament will be held on Friday, September 17, and will benefit Colorado Trial Lawyers Care (CTLC), which pools resources to help those in need.

CTLC is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that provides rapid relief to individuals, families, and organizations experiencing hardship. That relief might come in the form of monetary aid, legal services, or basic necessities. The CTLC helps those affected by natural disasters, crime, and other challenging situations.

“We look forward to our continued support and are excited to be a Silver Sponsor at the 2nd Annual Summer Sunset Bash,” Perez said of Strategic Capital’s involvement in the upcoming CTLC fundraiser.

The Summer Sunset Bash begins at 3 p.m. at the Columbine Country Club Pool and Par 3 Complex in Littleton, Colorado. Attendees do not necessarily need to be golfers, as the event also gives individuals the option to choose to instead play tennis or attend the social event. The latter will feature food and drinks, music, lawn games, and a live and silent auction.

To participate in any portion of the Summer Sunset Bash, individuals must register in advance. Registration is available online at https://www.ctlanet.org/?pg=events&eid=107007&evAction=reg

Those unable to attend in person can participate in the silent auction online at https://www.32auctions.com/SSB21. Auction proceeds go to the Colorado Trial Lawyers Care fund.

