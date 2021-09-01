NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the successful conclusion of sublease negotiations on behalf of Success Systems, Inc. (www.success-systems.com) for a 5,649 square foot (SF) office at MerrittView, 383 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan represented Success Systems in this transaction.



When Success Systems recognized that their current lease was nearing expiration, they reached out to Hannigan who had represented them in their original relocation from Stamford to Norwalk in 2015. They explained that they were seeking to relocate within Norwalk to an attractive building with excellent amenities including covered parking, in a convenient location near the Merritt Parkway. They also wished to take advantage of the economic environment favorable to tenants.

After touring buildings throughout the Norwalk area, Success Systems narrowed in on a sublease at MerrittView, 383 Main Avenue. This particular suite had an existing layout conducive to their space needs and included furniture. The Success Systems team appreciated that MerrittView presents a great value combination of rental rates and best-in-class amenities including a newly renovated fitness center and cafeteria, ample covered parking, and shuttle service to the South Norwalk and Merritt 7 train stations. Most importantly, the MerrittView building has a convenient location right at Exits 40A/B on the Merritt Parkway, is only 0.5 miles to the Merritt 7 Train Station, 4 miles to the South Norwalk Train Station, and 3 miles to I-95 (Exit 15).

Hannigan commented, “It’s been a pleasure representing Success Systems once again in their lease negotiations. There were many available suites to tour in all areas of Norwalk, but by focusing on the most important factors of value and location, we were able to guide the decision-making process, find the best solution to suit their needs, and negotiate very favorable economic terms.”

The Success Systems team concluded, “We were very happy to once again work with John on this relocation project. He understood exactly what we were seeking in a new office and did an excellent job of analyzing market options, including the favorable economics of a sublease. We are excited to expand our office space in this new location with terrific amenities for our employees.”

The sublandlord was represented by Executive Managing Director Patricia Valenti of Newmark Knight Frank. The landlord of the MerrittView building is Empire State Realty Trust.

About Success Systems, Inc.

Success Systems is the most recommended supplier of cloud-based, turnkey store automation solutions for independent convenience, grocery, petroleum, tobacco and liquor retail outlets. Reflecting more than 36 years of field-tested experience, our offerings are designed to help customers optimize every aspect of their operations and achieve measurable results.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

