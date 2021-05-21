MANDEVILLE, La., May 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sunpro Solar, a leading provider of residential solar energy and battery storage in the U.S., announced its most recent expansion to Ohio, further solidifying its footprint in the Midwest. With services beginning in the greater Cincinnati area, the company’s expansion to the state of Ohio will help residents reduce their environmental footprint and save with lower energy costs while creating new jobs in a booming industry.

“With the solar tax credit renewed until the end of 2022 and lower prices overall, there’s never been a better time to transition to solar,” said Sunpro Solar Founder and CEO, Marc Jones. “We’re excited to offer world-class customer service and best-in-industry solar technology to the residents of Ohio.”

Sunpro Solar will provide a way for homeowners in Ohio to purchase solar energy systems, to invest in battery backup systems and to enhance their savings with energy efficiency upgrades. Ohio customers will be eligible for state and utility rebate programs as well as the federal solar investment tax credit.

“Cincinnati is just the starting point,” said Gregg Murphy, Sunpro Solar’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re excited to see what kind of impact we can bring to the rest of the state, including creating jobs state-wide.”

The energy market in Ohio continues to evolve for the better, and, for that reason, it is a promising market for rooftop solar which will allow homeowners to take advantage of a more cost-effective home energy alternative. For more information about incentives for Ohio solar customers, schedule an appointment with a Sunpro Solar Specialist about going solar in Ohio.

Sunpro Solar’s plans for continued expansion in cities across Ohio further reinforces the commitment to building teams and creating jobs in the state. Candidates interested in employment opportunities can visit www.gosunpro.com/careers/.

About Sunpro Solar:

Sunpro Solar is a leading residential solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in July 2020. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar is headquartered in Louisiana and has operational facilities in 20 states. For more information, visit http://www.gosunpro.com/.

