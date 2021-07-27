MANDEVILLE, La., July 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sunpro Solar, one of the top two leading solar companies in the U.S., announces expansion into Southern California, with its operations beginning in Murrieta, California. Sunpro Solar’s expansion to Southern California will help meet the demand for lower electricity bills and create statewide renewable energy jobs.

“With California paying some of the highest energy rates in the country, we are expanding our presence there to offer residents affordable solar power and battery storage to help decrease their energy costs and manage power during outages,” said Sunpro Solar Founder and CEO, Marc Jones. “We are excited to bring best-in-class customer service, solar products, and renewable energy jobs to Southern California.”

California homeowners interested in reducing their energy bills can have Sunpro Solar help them not only purchase and install their home solar power and battery backup systems but can also enhance savings with energy-efficient upgrades.

Sunpro Solar customers in Anaheim, San Diego, and surrounding areas will see an increase in their property value, have the chance to opt-in to utility net metering programs, and take advantage of the 26 percent Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for solar energy offered by the Federal Government.

“Our expansion into California is a milestone moment for our company to offer customers quality service and affordable solar options coast to coast,” said Gregg Murphy, Sunpro Solar’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The products and services we offer are right in line with those who want to help protect the environment and break free from record-high power costs.”

Sunpro Solar will help California customers navigate federal, state and utility incentives and tax credits if they decide to go solar. For more information about opportunities and incentives for California solar customers, schedule an appointment with a Sunpro Solar Specialist here.

Sunpro Solar’s growth into California expects to create a significant amount of new jobs in renewable energy for the state. Sunpro Solar plans to hire sales consultants, operations support positions, and installation teams in order to serve customers in the state of California. Candidates interested in employment opportunities can visit http://www.gosunpro.com/careers.

About Sunpro Solar:

Sunpro Solar is a leading residential solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 2nd largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in July 2021. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar is headquartered in Louisiana and has operational facilities in 20 states. For more information, visit http://www.gosunpro.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristie Moser, Marketing

Phone: 866.450.1012

Email: kristie@theprocompanies.com

Direct Message: Facebook – @gosunpro | Instagram – @gosunpro

This release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to, expected energy savings and future industry growth and expansion These statements should not be read as a guarantee of future indicators, performance, or results. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events.

News Source: Sunpro Solar