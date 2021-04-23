MANDEVILLE, La., April 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sunpro Solar, a national leader for residential solar power and backup battery storage in the United States, announced its most recent expansion to Las Vegas, Nevada. While the company will start its operations in the state by serving customers in Las Vegas and surrounding areas, the company will soon expand throughout Nevada to provide more homeowners with energy savings from solar power and to create more jobs in renewable energy.

“The people of Nevada deserve a clean, cost-effective energy option. We look forward to getting to know our new customers in Las Vegas, Nevada and providing them with a source of relief from the rising costs of electricity,” said Sunpro Solar Founder and CEO, Marc Jones.

For homeowners and residents in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunpro Solar will help them with their purchase of home solar energy systems, battery backup systems and enhance their savings with energy efficiency upgrades. New Sunpro Solar customers in Las Vegas, Nevada will be eligible for state and utility rebate programs as well as the 26 percent solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) offered by the federal government of the U.S.

“Las Vegas is no stranger to solar power, but we are excited to introduce a higher level of installation quality than what residents are used to. No matter where we go in Nevada or elsewhere, our focus is the best quality and same quality,” said Gregg Murphy, Sunpro Solar’s Chief Revenue Officer.

As the sixth most solar-powered state in the U.S., Nevada has close to 300 days of pure sunshine every year. As a result, Nevada cities such as Las Vegas have ample access to net metering programs, solar rebates, solar access rights and more. Sunpro Solar will help Nevada customers navigate federal, state and utility incentives and tax credits.

For more information about opportunities and incentives for Las Vegas solar customers, schedule an appointment with a Sunpro Solar Specialist about going solar in Nevada — https://www.gosunpro.com/location/nevada/nevada-solar-panels/.

The Sunpro Solar growth into Las Vegas, Nevada is expected to create substantial new jobs for the state. Sunpro Solar plans to hire installation teams, sales consultants and administrative support positions in order to serve more customers in the state of Nevada. Candidates interested in employment opportunities can visit https://www.gosunpro.com/careers.

About Sunpro Solar:

Sunpro Solar is a leading residential solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in July 2020. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar is headquartered in Louisiana and has operational facilities in 19 states. For more information, visit https://www.gosunpro.com/careers.

