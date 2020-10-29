BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Former Seahawk strong safety and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Jeron Johnson has signed on as an Ambassador for CBD Move Free (https://cbdmovefree.com), a Washington State-based CBD company. “It is an honor to have Jeron onboard,” states Jonas Roeser, CEO. “We look forward to his insight and support for our product refinement and educational outreach.”



PHOTO CAPTION: Super Bowl champion Jeron Johnson.

Johnson’s backing is born of his personal experience. “Whether I am nursing an injury or preventing one,” he says, “the Move Free products deliver for me. I have played for five NFL teams throughout my NFL career and have tried a number of products to soothe my injuries. And I have yet to come across an over-the-counter product that provides the reliable relief of the CBD Move Free products.”

CBD Move Free’s products consist of three CBD topical balms (of varying strength) that soothe pain; and a hemp-infused hand sanitizer. Each balm product is composed of full-spectrum CBD derived from hemp, and a number of other key ingredients. The three balms are delivered in roll-on containers and applied right on the skin. The three strengths are 500mg CBD, 1000mg CBD and a combo product featuring 500mg CBD and 150mg CBG (cannabigerol), an emerging ingredient related to CBD. Each balm product relaxes muscles and nerve cells, stimulates circulation, soothes pain, and eases inflammation — while moisturizing the skin. The fourth product, a lemongrass hand sanitizer, is infused with 100mg of full spectrum hemp, under the brand Hemp Move Free.

Summarizing the company’s mission, Roeser says, “Our aim was to create unique products that help you and your family move, enjoy, and achieve more.”

Using the products couldn’t be simpler, Roeser says. “To eliminate bacteria and moisturize your skin, our hand sanitizer is amazing; and to relieve tension, soreness, and inflammation, just apply one of our balms to targeted areas.

“Our company is partnered with our manufacturer and only uses third-party testing facilities to ensure top quality,” Roeser continues. “Our products are sold in hundreds of locations nationwide. These range from doctors, drug stores, gyms and health and beauty stores, to premier golf clubs, and tennis facilities. Our products are also available through our website.”

About CBD Move Free:

CBD Move Free (https://cbdmovefree.com) was developed to create unique hemp/CBD products. Each product is designed to maximize life activities by reducing pain and eliminating bacteria. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD to provide targeted relief. CBD Move Free is the DBA of JPS Products, LLC. JPS Products, LLC also operates Hemp Move Free and JPS Move Free.

DISCLAIMER: This statement has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All Products Contain .3% of THC Content or Less.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1029s2p-jeron-johnson-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Super Bowl champion Jeron Johnson.

News Source: CBD Move Free