System4 Facility Services Management, an industry leader in facility management solutions that specializes in commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance services recently opened its fourth location in Texas serving Tarrant County.



PHOTO CAPTION: Chris Walker, System4 Franchise Partner.

Tarrant County local business owners and leaders, facilities managers, and property management companies throughout the DFW area will now have access to a single-point-of-contact for all facility service management needs. System4 DFW offers customized commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance solutions that fit the needs of any type of facility – school, gym, medical office, assisted living and more.

“We’re excited to open another location in Texas as we feel that the businesses in the Tarrant County area will benefit from having System4 as a partner for their facility needs,” said Scott Kubec, Chief Operating Officer, System4 Facility Services Management.

On June 1, 2021, Chris Walker, System4 Franchise Partner, opened the doors to System4 DFW located in Colleyville, Texas. According to Chris Walker, he’s excited to launch System4 DFW, serving the western half of the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Chris has lived in the DFW area for 30 years and has seen it double in size from its core of Dallas and Fort Worth to a large and diverse metropolitan area. Chris has a background in executive management and engineering and is excited to partner with System4 to service the many new and established businesses in the DFW area.

About System4:

Founded in 2012, System4 Facility Services Management has become an industry leader in commercial cleaning and repair and maintenance services with offices located within 2 hours of 95% of the U.S. population. System4 is a single-point-of-contact for all facility service needs. With more than 65 markets nationally, System4 manages the interior and exterior of facilities combined with a web-based work order management software that simplifies processes of operators and management by saving time, reducing complexity, and overall spend.

