PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — System4 Facility Services Management, an industry leader in facility management solutions that specializes in customized commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance services announced a territory expansion into Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

“Expanding our Franchise network by establishing a new office in Mount Laurel is a great step forward to providing service in southern New Jersey and surrounding area. System4’s footprint across the country is greatly complemented by the addition in this excellent market. We feel it is another milestone that further enhances the ability of System4 franchise to provide complete nationwide coverage,” said Scott Kubec, Chief Operating Officer, System4 Facility Services Management.

Local business owners, facility managers and business leaders throughout the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey area will now have access to a single point of contact for all facility service needs. System4 of Southern New Jersey specializes in creating customized commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance solutions that fit the unique needs of any type or size business. Whether a school, office building, medical office or outpatient surgery center, System4 of Philadelphia and System4 of Southern New Jersey have you covered!

On October 1, 2021, Alex Wilson assumed ownership of the System4 of Philadelphia and System4 of Southern New Jersey markets. The System4 of Southern New Jersey office is located at 309 Fellowship Road, East Gate Center, Suite 200, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054, and the System4 of Philadelphia office is located at 630 Freedom Business Center Drive, Suite 300, King of Prussia, PA 19406.

“Acquiring the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey region greatly increases our ability to successfully serve the tri-state area. It matches up perfectly with the Delaware market that we currently cover. Multi-location customers that span the region will now have a local one-stop partner for all facility management service needs. Our team is excited about the expansion, and we look forward to partnering with more customers,” said Alex Wilson, Owner of System4 Philadelphia, Delaware and Southern New Jersey.

About System4

Founded in 2012, System4 Facility Services Management has become an industry leader in commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance. With more than 65 locations nationally, System4 manages that interior and exterior of any size or type facility. As a business’s one point of contact for all facility service needs, System4 simplifies processes for business owners, operators, and management by saving time, reducing complexity and overall costs.

Contact System4 of Southern New Jersey at 856-444-8890 or info.snj@system4.com or System4 of Philadelphia at 610-341-0310 or info.phi@system4.com to discuss customized facility services solutions.

To learn more visit: https://system4.com/

LinkedIn.com: https://www.linkedin.com/company/system4-llc/

