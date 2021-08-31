PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Paul Elliott still values the promise behind a handshake. He grew up listening to talk of the family business discussed around the dinner table. His Midwest family, led by his grandfather, modeled those downhome values where only a handshake was required.

Elliott has used those impressionable lessons throughout his life and in his own career. Now he aims to serve others with the same kind of integrity as the newest chief information officer at TAG CXO, an organization of successful fractional executives available for hire.

Elliott comes from a long career – more than 30 years – in executive leadership roles across industry sectors including healthcare, information technology, retail, consumer goods manufacturing and supply chain. His visionary yet practical approach helps companies realize business purpose, discover means of scaling operations with technology, find revenue streams and value creation opportunities.

He’s spent time with large corporations, such as Insight and Johnson & Johnson, and small, entrepreneurial start-ups, helping to achieve goals and improve metrics and outcomes. While Elliott’s resume boasts many successes, such as a recent build and go-to market launch of a customized technology suite, his servant-centered leadership style focuses on people.

“At the end of the day for me, my greatest professional accomplishment is the people that I’ve impacted or that have impacted me,” Elliott says.

With TAG CXO, Elliott has the opportunity to reach more people in need. The contract-based, executive-as-a-service business model is growing, he says. Companies get affordability and access to the skilled, knowledgeable, and experienced leaders they need to achieve a goal.

“TAG is so fortunate to have Paul Elliot join our growing bench of tried and true, large company, CIO executives,” said P. Theisen, founder and CEO of TAG CXO. “Paul truly has the hindsight and expertise our mid-market clients are asking for and they’ll be delighted to receive from him.”

Elliott’s supportive leadership approach spills over into his personal life as well. He values his family and finds joy in spending time with his wife and daughter.

About TAG CXO:

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, TAG CXO is a privately held company, providing Interim and Fractional IT leadership executives, founded in 2019. The company maintains a bench of industry-trained, enterprise-level executives, available on demand to mid-market CEOs. TAG CXO executives help to round out a firm’s leadership team and close the IT talent gap with fully qualified expertise, offering a more affordable, lower-risk option than hiring full-time staff. Learn more at: https://tagcxo.com/.

