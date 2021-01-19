PHOENIX, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- TAG CXO, a provider of fractional IT executives, appointed Shane Jones to lead its new Project Management Office practice area located in Phoenix, Arizona. In this role, Jones will expand TAG CXOs PMO services, develop new clients, and lead fractional PMO services across TAG CXOs expanding national network of fractional executives.



PHOTO CAPTION: Shane Jones to Lead Fractional Project Management Office Services.

Mr. Jones brings over 20 years of experience to this new role, including work across a spectrum of markets that include major corporations in energy and utilities, construction, non-profit, banking, and education markets. Over his career, he managed large, complex, and multi-million-dollar programs spanning IT services, labor and construction. Most recently, Jones led the project management office at Centuri Group.

His clients have included companies such as Greentree Financial, Spire Energy, Imperial Irrigation District, and Luke Airforce Base. He holds a Masters of Project Management from the Keller Graduate School of Management, an MBA from Keller, and a BS in Computer Information Systems from DeVry University.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Shane Jones aligned with TAG CXO, bringing our clients the depth and rigor needed to more effectively manage their IT investments,” said Paul Theisen. “His determined focus on solution adoption, beyond implementation (as a means to increase project ROI), is the hallmark of his personal brand promise. And, Shane’s extensive Program Management background and reputation for impartial accountability, enable him to attract the best PM delivery talent and forge trustworthy customer relationships.”

To learn more visit: https://tagcxo.com/about/shane-jones/ and https://tagcxo.com/services

About TAG CXO:

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, TAG CXO is a privately held company, providing Interim and Fractional IT leadership executives, founded in 2019. The company maintains a bench of industry-trained, enterprise-level executives, available on-demand to mid-market CEOs. TAG CXO executives help to round-out a firm’s leadership team and close the IT talent gap with fully qualified expertise, offering a more affordable, lower-risk option than hiring full-time staff. Learn more at: https://tagcxo.com/.

VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/492587430

TAG CXO, 7000 N 16th Street, Suite 120-167, Phoenix, AZ 85020.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Paul Theisen, CEO

+1-602-962-6200

paul@tagcxo.com

Twitter Tags: #pmo #TAGCXO #fractionalCIO #interimexecutives

News Source: TAG CXO