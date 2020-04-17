WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Talon International, has retooled its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and around the world to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical and non-medical. Talon is supplying 3-ply face masks and medical-grade face shields, as well as cloth masks, gloves, alcohol wipes, hand sanitizer, and isolation gowns. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of PPE will be donated to the Feeding America organization.



“For over 125 years, Talon has supplied the fashion industry with trims, zippers and other related products,” said Larry Dyne, CEO of Talon. “Today, the world has very different needs. I’m proud of the team at Talon for taking on the challenge of redirecting all their efforts to supplying our country and local communities with safety equipment that will save lives. This team is passionate about being able to help the whole world in this effort. Our entire supply chain is mobilized and ready to meet this global challenge. Our 125 yrs. of expertise in managing supply chains and global logistics will aid this effort.”

Manufactured in Los Angeles, the Talon face shields help the N95 masks last longer by protecting them from particulate matter. Manufacturing of these shields will ramp up very quickly to keep up with the demand required. We have the ability to “scale up” on short notice. Talon’s “stretch technologies” facility was retooled in just a few days to begin making these face shields. Talon is also manufacturing and importing hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, gloves, and medical gowns for use by medical and non-medical personnel.

While production is expected to be significant and consistent, businesses and nonprofits in need are encouraged to contact the company immediately to make sure their needs are filled quickly.

Customers can begin placing orders by e-mailing Covid@TalonInternational.com with a request for what they need.

“My optometry business hasn’t stopped,” said Dr. Matthew Aplert, based in Los Angeles, California. “People still need eyewear and eye care, particularly our front-line heroes, such as doctors and nurses. Talon was able to deliver masks to me when no one else could. I have enough to keep my staff and my patients protected. Talon made it possible for me to continue to serve my patients safely.”

Talon invented the world’s first zipper in 1893 changing fashion forever. With a pedigree like this, it may seem like they would rest on their laurels. Instead, they’re committed to moving fashion forward with custom zippers, trim, tags, and a wide variety of printed marketing solutions. Talon continues their legacy of innovation in apparel technology with stretch technology, as well as the Plastic and Spiral Airtight Zippers.

