WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After years of meaningful development, Talon International is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Ghost Net Products. The company successfully developed a solution to improving marine habitats by collecting and recycling the surplus of plastic waste that has consumed our beloved oceans.

Plastic waste has finally reached the top of society’s agenda. Only nine percent of the plastic produced since the beginning of the material’s revolutionary debut has been recycled. Unfortunately, much of the remainder invade our waters — 4.9 billion tons consuming the habitats of vital marine wildlife. If the trend continues, our oceans will contain more plastic than fish in less than thirty years.

Talon has taken to collecting abandoned ghost nets, a substantial portion of our planet’s plastic waste, and developing them into an assortment of practical fashion items, including zippers, buckles, cord adjusters, buttons, and more. The company’s process is simple: search, collect, clean, regenerate, and develop the recycled resin into innovative products that will change the world, one ghost net at a time.

Talon International has been awarded the Global Recycled Standard by the INFL Laboratory and Institute, certifying that its Ghost Net Products and manufacturing practices conform with international voluntary standards. The company currently coordinates and operates the recycling of ghost nets found amongst China’s shores. Talon is honored to be the first audited and certified fishing net recycling system in China.

Larry Dyne, CEO of Talon International explains, “We believe that the solution is obvious. We have been practicing it for years now. Reuse! At Talon, we are at the forefront of innovation and sustainability. We coordinate and operate the collection and recycling of ocean waste plastic, including fishing nets, to reduce the environmental harm.”

Alongside their corporate efforts to push the boundaries with innovative designs and solutions, Talon International presents retailers everywhere the opportunity to take part in raising sustainability standards. Talon designed the sustainable Ghost Net Product line with their valued partners in mind, in hopes to encourage more retailers like yours to make a difference.

Hand-in-hand, companies everywhere have the power to make a positive, influential impact on the planet. Until zero ghost nets remain in our oceans, let us reduce, reuse, and recycle together.

