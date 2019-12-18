LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, Talon International and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced their partnership for the CFDA’s Supply Chain Collective, the not-for-profit trade association’s new initiative designed to bring even greater value to the nearly 500 American womenswear, menswear, jewelry and accessory designers in their membership.



“The Supply Chain Collective aims to help alleviate hurdles related to topics such as sustainable solutions for materials, packaging, hangers and plastics, logistics for fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, inventory management, size inclusivity, and artisan sourcing, among others,” wrote Cal McNeil, Program Manager at the CFDA on Friday. “The inaugural Supply Chain Collective partners include: ApparelMagic, Arch & Hook, Bergen Logistics, KEDIC Fashion Workshop, Nest, SwatchOn, Talon International, Inc., and TIPA.”

Founded in 1893, Talon International’s story began with fulfilling one of the fashion industry’s most basic needs via the zipper. It’s that revolutionary invention that set the company’s deep roots as a fashion forward accessories supplier now celebrating 125 years as a pioneer in the industry. Talon is an integral piece in moving fashion forward with its offering of trim, packaging, Adjustec® stretch technology, and more that have all evolved within the industry.

As such, Talon International will now be the CFDA’s Supply Chain Collective provider of zippers, trim, packaging, stretch technology, as well as providing a variety of sustainable and ECO like solutions. The latter will be fulfilled, in part, with their use of materials such as Ocean Waste, Recycled Polyester, Eco Plating, BCI Cotton, Oxo-biodegradable Polybags, FSC Paper, and more, along with offering full sets of marketing materials curated to give CFDA members an edge in the industry.

Having longstanding partnerships with many of the CFDA’s existing members already, Talon International’s CEO Larry Dyne shared his excitement to begin collaborating with many of the organization’s other members, as well as the contributions Talon will be making to the Supply Chain Collective’s sustainability initiatives.

“As a provider of single-use zippers, trim, and packaging products, we are finding imaginative ways our customers may re-use our products rather than just throw them away,” says Dyne. “Whether it’s our sustainable hang tag that can be planted to grow trees, our Ocean Waste Ghost Nets material that can be transformed into zippers, buckles, D Rings, buttons, and more, we focus on reducing our impact on the environment.”

For more on Talon International Inc. go to https://taloninternational.com/

