TARZANA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 — Employee retention and satisfaction remain vital for U.S. businesses—and franchisees of pizza conglomerate Little Caesars Enterprises are no exception. Enter the financial solutions platform Tapcheck, which has entered a partnership with the Independent Organization of Little Caesars Franchisees (IOLCF).



PHOTO CAPTION: Tapcheck offers a financial wellness benefit that gives employees early digital access to their wages.

The IOLCF recognizes Tapcheck as a valuable benefit that will increase employee retention and facilitate recruitment among Little Caesar franchise owners.

“By working with the IOLCF, we can bring Little Caesar franchise workers financial security and peace of mind,” says Tapcheck Co-founder Ron Gaver. “We’re proud to have entered this partnership.”

Tapcheck is an earned wage access provider based in Southern California. The company partners with employers, offering a financial wellness benefit to employees nationwide. The idea is that staff can work their shifts as scheduled and receive a portion of their earnings on-demand.

For instance, if a team member needs quick cash to cover an emergency medical expense or home repair, Tapcheck can provide a sense of financial security – allowing millions of workers who live paycheck to paycheck to access the funds they need, when they need them.

Of course, not only the workers benefit. Employers like Little Caesars Franchisees can rest assured they’re creating an inspiring company culture—increasing employee productivity, satisfaction, and retention as a result.

About Tapcheck

Tapcheck offers a financial wellness benefit that gives employees early digital access to their wages. Employees enjoy greater flexibility, while employers leverage a no-cost benefit that increases productivity and retention.

Learn more: https://www.tapcheck.com/

About the IOLCF

The Independent Organization of Little Caesar Franchisees was formed in 1997. Today the IOLCF continues to work for the benefit of all Little Caesar franchisees, bringing a sense of balance to the pizza company’s franchise system.

Learn more: https://www.iolcf.com/

