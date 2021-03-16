LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tapcheck, a simple and easy-to-integrate financial wellness benefit that allows employers to give employees the ability to access their earned wages before payday, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Employee Benefits Solution” award in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

Tapcheck delivers breakthrough payment and benefits solutions for both employers and employees, putting both of their interests on equal footing. For employers, Tapcheck is a convenient, cost-free way to offer workers same-day pay. Tapcheck assumes the financial risk and employers can, in turn, offer a desirable financial wellness benefit to employees that increases retention and productivity. Tapcheck is also easy to integrate into existing payroll systems without having to create new ones, alleviating a major adoption hurdle.

For employees, the clean and simple interface of the Tapcheck app, allows them to quickly and securely access a percentage of wages they have earned for a flat, low-cost fee. This provides the financial flexibility to cover a bill due mid-pay cycle, or another emergency expense without having to apply for high-interest payday loans, or risk incurring overdraft or late fees.

“Tapcheck’s marriage of the human side of HR and the transformative power of fintech is making it easier for employees to get the money they’ve earned when they need it,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Providing meaningful benefits to employees and giving them financial flexibility when they need it most has never been more important. We extend our since congratulations to everyone at Tapcheck on their success and for their well-deserved ‘Best Employee Benefits Solution’ award in our fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.

“Thanks to Tapcheck, employers in sectors hard-hit by the pandemic have helped their workers pay bills, cover unexpected costs, and more when financial uncertainty is at an all-time high.” said Kayling Gaver, Co-Founder of Tapcheck. “It’s a great resource and safety net that provides financial peace of mind, helping organizations keep the best interests of employees at heart. We are honored that this is being recognized by FinTech Breakthrough and we are looking forward to continued success and momentum in 2021 and beyond.”

Tapcheck has established a strong foothold in the earned wage access category. In 2020, the company grew by 863%, signing clients including Burger King, Dunkin’, T-Mobile, Home Instead Senior Care, and Comfort Keepers in addition to a diverse range of businesses including hospitals, manufacturers, grocers, retailers, and professional services.

About Tapcheck

Tapcheck is a financial wellness benefit that allows employees to access their earnings before payday. Available at no cost to employers, Tapcheck uses an intuitive mobile app to give workers greater control over their finances, which reduces their stress at home and increases their productivity at work. And thanks to Tapcheck’s seamless integration with existing payroll programs, employers who incorporate on-demand earnings into their employee benefits packages find it to be a cost-effective way to distinguish their company from competitors, reduce turnover rates, and provide the financial flexibility that employees want. For more information, visit https://www.tapcheck.com/.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

