NEW YORK, N.Y., March 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On March 3, 2020, the United Nations Economic and Social Council acknowledged the work that the Wilshire Foundation has done to support the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, a blueprint for addressing poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.



Singled out for praise were the Wilshire Foundation’s international microgrid communities that are aligned with the UN’s sustainable development goals and also incorporate education, fair practices, health care, sanitation and micro businesses that transform struggling third world villages into thriving communities.

“We have a proud history of implementing policies and processes that support the tenets of the UN Global Compact in our microgrid projects around the world,” said Taylor Wilshire, CEO of the Wilshire Foundation. “I am pleased to share our continued dedication to these important values with the public, and we look forward to making even more progress in the years to come alongside the United Nations and our fellow partners.”

Recognizing that rural villages must develop and flourish without degrading the natural and cultural resources that sustain them, the Wilshire Foundation has worked for ten years to establish microgrid communities powered by a combination of traditional fossil fuels and wind, hydro, and solar power. This allows them to operate in tandem with central energy grids as well work independently and brings cost savings, lowered emissions, and increased reliability and resilience to underdeveloped areas.

But establishing sustainable energy sources is just one component of the Wilshire Foundation’s international communities. Other initiatives include providing access to clean water, introducing organic farming practices and developing microbusiness.

CEO Taylor Wilshire recently commented on the mission of the Wilshire Foundation after being acknowledged by the UN’s ECOSOC: “We create programs and invest in organizations that change the fabric of the planet by changing consciousness. Our microgrid communities are transformative and can lead us to uncover ways of addressing chronic environmental, social, and economic challenges.”

Learn more at: http://wilshirefoundation.net/

News Source: Wilshire Foundation