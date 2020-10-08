BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TeamSnap announced today that CEO and Founder Dave DuPont will join an all-star lineup of sport industry leaders presenting at the Aspen Institute Project Play Virtual Summit taking place October 13-16.



The annual summit is the nation’s premier gathering of leaders building healthy communities through sports. This year the Project Play Summit has expanded to four-days of virtual programming with TeamSnap named as a presenting sponsor.

In addition to DuPont, other keynote presenters include Adam Silver (NBA Commissioner), Sarah Hirshland (CEO United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee), Jimmy Pitaro (ESPN President) along with professional athletes Alex Morgan, Terrell Owens, Apolo Ohno, Crystal Dunn, Tatyana McFadden.

DuPont will be joined by sport tech expert Alex Wu (HomeCourt Vice President) on Thursday, October 15 at 1:00 PM ET to lead a discussion on the role technology can play in eliminating obstacles to sport for athletes, coaches and administrators. The roundtable will include details on TeamSnap’s popular new Health Check COVID-19 screening tool along with the company’s ongoing strategy to help sports organizations navigate the pandemic.

Registration details are available at https://www.aspenprojectplay.org/summit/

About TeamSnap

Since our formation in 2009, TeamSnap has been single-mindedly focused on taking the work out of play. 24 million coaches, administrators, players and parents rely on TeamSnap’s powerful and easy-to-use tools for communication, scheduling, payment collection and registration, organizing every sport and group activity in the world. For more information, visit https://www.TeamSnap.com.

About Project Play

An initiative of the Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program, Project Play develops, applies, and shares knowledge that helps stakeholders build healthy communities through sports. For more information, visit https://www.aspenprojectplay.org/.

*Caption: TeamSnap CEO Dave DuPont Joins Top Sport Leaders at Aspen Institute Project Play Virtual Summit.

