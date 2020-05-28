CHICAGO, Ill., May 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — What started out as a small family project for three teenagers concerned for their grandparents’ safety during quarantine has taken off with the launch of COVID-19 Wristband, LLC. Kenna Royce, 17, and her two younger brothers, Hayden and Colby, launched an innovative effort to help others communicate and encourage safe social distancing practices during the pandemic. The Royce siblings created the COVID-19 Wristband project.



“The wristbands feature colors and embossing that signify unique designations regarding COVID-19 status and role,” says Kenna Royce.

Wristbands are available in Red, Green, Yellow and Purple:

Red = High-Risk — The red designation is for individuals who are at higher risk of contracting the virus. This includes seniors, as well as individuals of any age with a compromised immune system or an underlying medical condition that increases their risk. A red wristband helps communicate that status to others nearby and encourage them to practice extreme social distancing.

— The red designation is for individuals who are at higher risk of contracting the virus. This includes seniors, as well as individuals of any age with a compromised immune system or an underlying medical condition that increases their risk. A red wristband helps communicate that status to others nearby and encourage them to practice extreme social distancing. Green = Recovered — The green wristbands are for those who have recovered from COVID-19. Royce created this designation to encourage people who have recovered from the virus to share information about their experience and inspire others to practice safe social distancing to prevent further spread.

— The green wristbands are for those who have recovered from COVID-19. Royce created this designation to encourage people who have recovered from the virus to share information about their experience and inspire others to practice safe social distancing to prevent further spread. Yellow = Cautious — Yellow COVID-19 wristbands are for people who are neither high-risk nor recovered. Their status is unknown; they may not have the virus, or they may be carriers who are not exhibiting any symptoms. The yellow wristband reminds them and others to continue to follow public health recommendations designed to prevent the further spread of the virus.

— Yellow COVID-19 wristbands are for people who are neither high-risk nor recovered. Their status is unknown; they may not have the virus, or they may be carriers who are not exhibiting any symptoms. The yellow wristband reminds them and others to continue to follow public health recommendations designed to prevent the further spread of the virus. Purple = Essential Workers— The purple wristbands don’t communicate COVID-19 status. Instead, they are designed to celebrate the contributions of frontline workers including healthcare professionals, grocery employees, delivery personnel, maintenance workers, and others. Royce created the purple wristband as a symbol of unity and solidarity for those who deserve our thanks and appreciation during the pandemic – and to encourage people around these essential workers to express their gratitude.

Wristbands can be ordered for $2 each at https://www.covidwristband.com/.

To date, wristbands have been shipped to 25 states across the US, from California to Maine. The Royce family is donating all proceeds from the sales of the COVID-19 wristbands. So far, donations have been made to local hospitals, assisting living facilities, restaurants, and retailers. To learn more, visit: https://www.covidwristband.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0528s2p-royce-family-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Royce family.

News Source: COVID-19 Wristband LLC