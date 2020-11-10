OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “The Big Book of ‘Why’ for Parents” (ISBN: 978-1510758162) authored by Clifford Dale James, III, MD, a board-certified Tennessee pediatrician, and published by Skyhorse Publishing, is an ideal resource for any new parent. It’s filled with 75 tips and tricks to help new parents feel confident that they’re doing the right thing.

“Most new parents approach their upcoming adventure with mixed feelings of excitement and trepidation,” Dr. James says. “There are so many questions that seem to be unanswered about their newborns and toddlers. Hopefully, this easy-to-read book will provide some comfort.”

In this quick-to-use resource for first-time parents, the author addresses topics such as why newborns should not take baths, when to burp a newborn, why newborns have frequent gas and much more.

Some of the most common parenting questions addressed include:

Why isn’t my breastmilk coming in?

Why is my baby constipated?

Why can’t I give my baby honey?

Why shouldn’t I strive to be the perfect parent?

Why does my child have night terrors?

Why won’t my doctor just call in an antibiotic when my child is sick?

Why do I need to take away the bottle or pacifier?

James’ peers are singing praises for “The Big Book of ‘Why’ for Parents.”

Dr. Joel ‘Gator’ Warsh says, “This book is a must-read for any new parent. It answers so many of the most common questions that I, as a pediatrician, hear in my office on a daily basis.”

Jodi Aman, author of “Anxiety … I’m So Done with You,” says, “Parents, especially new parents, want to do everything right for their precious bundle of joy. In this book, Dr. James relieves their minds by offering researched-backed answers to 75 of the most common questions before they even have to ask.”

Rachel Tomlinson, psychologist and author of “Teaching Kids to be Kind,” shares that she wishes she had the book before her little girl was born.

“Becoming a new parent can be so confusing, and this book is perfect for answering the many questions parents have with bite-sized responses from a trusted professional,” Tomlinson says.

The book is available on Amazon as well as all other major book retailers as a paperback or e-book. To request an excerpt, author interview or additional copies, contact: Julie Ganz at: jganz@skyhorsepublishing.com; or 212-643-6819.

About the Author

Dr. Clifford James is a board-certified pediatrician. He’s worked in private practice for more than 20 years. He has three children – Dalton, Tyler and Kaden –and is the founder of HelpMommy.com. He’s also the author of “A First Time Parent’s Survival Guide.” This is his second book. He lives outside of Knoxville, Tennessee.

