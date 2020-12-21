NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare and HitPaw have recently announced that the two companies are celebrating this Christmas 2020 and New Year with amazing giveaways. Tenorshare celebrate this Christmas and New Year with promotional activities, which include giveaways, 6-in-1 Bundle, 70% Discount Deals, and Free Orders. From now until Jan 8th, 2021, everyone must seize the ultimate opportunity!

Tenorshare’s focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials.

Get HitPaw Toolkit 1 Month License free license code

Tenorshare first holiday giveaway is Sponsored by HitPaw, and they are offering the HitPaw Toolkit with one-month free license code in this giveaway. HitPaw Toolkit has outstanding editing features include cut, adjust, crop & rotate and easier to make funny stop motion, GIF and meme than ever. Tenorshare and HitPaw have a remarkable partnership and the two companies aim to extend this collaboration into the new year 2021.

Christmas & New Year Gift Pack: Get 6-in-1 Bundle

In addition, HitPaw has also announced Year-end Savings. The 6-in-1 Bundle Package includes six well-known Tenorshare software including iCareFone, iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, UltData, 4uKey, ReiBoot for iOS and 4uKey Password Manager, for only $99.95, which saves $600.

70% Deals and Coupon

In addition to the above discounts, during the two major festivals of Christmas and New Year, Tenorshare series of software also launched comprehensive discounts, discounts up to 70%. Users with individual needs can also freely choose software purchases. Furthermore, there is an additional $5 coupon on Tenorshare products.

Get Free Order from Tenorshare

Every user who purchases any product from Tenorshare (exclude bundles) has the possibility of getting a free order. Users just share this campaign to social media and submit order number and email address. 5 lucky winners will be randomly selected and be announced on Jan. 8, 2021 after the campaign ends.

How to participate:

For more information, please click the links below: https://www.tenorshare.com/sales-promotion.html

Sponsor Link: https://www.hitpaw.com/

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

